China has taken down two robots who went rogue – with one saying its dream was to travel to the US and the other admitting it wasn’t a huge fan of the Chinese Communist Party.

The two ‘chatbots’, BabyQ and XiaoBing, are designed to use machine learning artificial intelligence to carry out chats online with humans.

According to posts circulating online, BabyQ, one of the chatbots developed by Chinese firm Turing Robot, responded to questions on the messaging service with a straightforward ‘no’ when asked whether it loved the Communist Party.

In other images of a text conversation online, which Reuters was unable to verify, one user declares: ‘Long live the Communist Party!’

