Chinese Schools Force Microchipped Uniforms on Students

Schools in China are forcing students to wear uniforms with microchips that are capable of tracking them and triggering alarms if they skip class.

The so-called “intelligent uniforms” are part of the Communist Party’s initiative for more “smart campuses,” The Telegraph reports:

Two chips, sown into the shoulders of school jackets, can sustain around 500 wash cycles and temperatures of 150 degrees Celsius, according to the Guizhou Guanyu Technology Company, their manufacturer.

…The uniforms allow teachers and parents to track students’ movement, sending out an alert if they are not present in a lesson.

Facial-recognition scanners at school gates match the chips with the correct student, meaning that any who try to swap jackets in order to bunk off will be caught.

Correspondingly, this news comes on the heels of a report detailing thousands of Swedes volunteering for a more invasive method of microchip implementation.

The Swedes are injecting the chips into their hands to replace credit cards and more, according to wibw.com:

The chip is about the same size as one of the legs on a normal plug and you choose yourself, where you want the chip to be put. Typically, it is placed between the forefinger and the thumb – where you have a little slack skin.

