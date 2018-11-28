Chinese Scientist Behind ‘Gene-Edited Babies’ Claims to Pause Trial After Outcry

Image Credits: typography images/Pixabay.

A Chinese scientist who claimed he had edited babies’ genes to resist HIV said the trial is being paused.

He revealed, however, that a second pregnancy is underway. The experiment prompted a global outcry over its ethical limits.

“I must apologize, this result was leaked unexpectedly,” He Jiankui told a Hong Kong medical conference on Wednesday, as cited by AFP.

He said that “the clinical trial was paused due to the current situation.” The scientific world has been abuzz over He’s announcement that he had rewritten the very blueprint of life, saying that ethical standards must be upheld.

However, He maintained his research was valid, saying that he feels proud of what he had done with the girls’ genes. “For this case, I feel proud. I feel proudest,” he told his peers at the conference, because the twin subjects’ father “thought he had lost hope for life.” He disclosed that a second gene-altered pregnancy is currently underway, AP reported.

Last week, He Jiankui claimed that twin girls whose father is HIV positive were born resistant to the virus after he switched off a certain gene.

He chose the HIV virus because it has become a serious problem in China, with between 500,000 and 1.5 million people infected.

Following He’s revelations, Chinese authorities denounced his work and ordered a probe into his trials. Over a hundred Chinese researchers also signed a statement dubbing the experiment “crazy.” The Southern University of Science and Technology, where He works, distanced itself from him and called the research a “serious violation of academic ethics and norms,” adding that he has been on unpaid leave since February.

Criticism didn’t come only from China. Scientists from across the globe lambasted He’s experiment. According to Feng Zhang, a molecular biologist from the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the results of the trials were not “handled in a transparent way.” “This experiment exposes healthy normal children to risks of gene editing for no real necessary benefit,” Julian Savulescu, director of the Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics at the University of Oxford, UK, said.

However, there were some who defended He’s meddling with the human genome. Bioengineering Professor Michael Deem, who was the scientist’s adviser when he studied in the US, toldAP that he “absolutely” thinks the participants of the trials were fully aware of the risks involved.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Design, Not Accident

Design, Not Accident

Science & Tech
Comments
Like Humans, Dogs Know When They Don’t Know Enough To Make A Decision

Like Humans, Dogs Know When They Don’t Know Enough To Make A Decision

Science & Tech
Comments

The Truth About China’s Gene Edited Babies

Science & Tech
comments

Science Shocker: Adam And Eve For Real

Science & Tech
comments

Chinese scientist claims to have created ‘world’s first genetically edited babies’

Science & Tech
comments

Comments