Chinese Scientist: North Korea's Mountain Nuclear Testing Site Could Implode, Scatter Radiation Across Region

They might be on the verge of Kim Jong Doom.

The mountain where North Korea possibly detonated its last five nuclear bombs may collapse if they test even one more weapon of mass destruction, a Chinese scientist claims, especially as they seek to increase the size of each blast.

“A 100 kiloton bomb is a relatively large bomb,” former China Nuclear Society chairman Wang Naiyan told the South China Morning Post, in light of new findings that say the tests are being carried out at the same mountain at the Punggye-ri site.

“The North Korean government should stop the tests as they pose a huge threat not only to North Korea but to other countries, especially China.”

