Chinese Social Media Stock Blowing Facebook, Twitter Out of Water

Shares of Momo, a Chinese social networking platform, are on fire. The stock has soared 70 percent this year, far outpacing its U.S.-based counterparts Facebook and Twitter, up 4 and 33 percent, respectively, in the same time period. One technical trader is betting on more gains when the company reports earnings later this month.

“We are heading into earnings on Aug. 22, and I’m seeing the overall Chinese market start to bottom. Momo looks solid here,” said Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, Thursday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.”

Examining a chart of Momo, showing the stock’s hefty year-to-date gains despite trading off its all-time high in June, Gordon identified technical resistance around $40 per share that’s turned into a level of support.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Preserve Our Fisheries by Expanding Private Property Rights

Preserve Our Fisheries by Expanding Private Property Rights

Economy
Comments
Trump Bringing Former Inmates Back to Work

Trump Bringing Former Inmates Back to Work

Economy
Comments

China Should Cut Its Losses In the Trade War By Conceding Defeat to Donald Trump

Economy
Comments

Facebook’s Push For Users’ Bank Records Triggers Fears Of A ‘Chinese-Style Social Credit System’ In U.S.

Economy
Comments

Trump Admin Makes Major Moves to Export Soybeans to EU

Economy
Comments

Comments