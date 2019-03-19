Chinese Social Media Users Paying Strangers to Shower Them With Compliments

Image Credits: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Sick of all the hatred being spread online, Chinese internet users are flocking to groups on social media where they can pay to be given exaggerated compliments.

The latest craze among Chinese netizens has been taking place mainly on WeChat, the country’s largest messaging app, and QQ, which are both owned by internet giant Tencent.

Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images

CNBC spoke to participants and even got involved in one of the groups — known a “kuakuaqun,” Mandarin for “praising groups” — to find out how they operate.

Read more


Alex Jones was censored on multiple platforms all on the same day. Robert Barnes joins Dave Rubin to discuss the possibility that Big Tech colluded to take down Infowars.


Related Articles

Islamist Tyrant Erdogan Threatens New Zealanders They'll Return in "Coffins" if They Visit Turkey

Islamist Tyrant Erdogan Threatens New Zealanders They’ll Return in “Coffins” if They Visit Turkey

World News
Comments
Putin Signs 'Fake News,' 'Internet Insults' Bills Into Law

Putin Signs ‘Fake News,’ ‘Internet Insults’ Bills Into Law

World News
Comments

VIDEO: Australian Senator To Be Arrested For Defending Himself

Newswars Redirect
comments

NZ Massacre Suspect Fires Lawyer, Wants to Represent Self in Court

World News
comments

NZ Threatens 10 Years In Prison For ‘Possessing’ Mosque Shooting Video

World News
comments

Comments