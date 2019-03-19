Chinese Social Media Users Paying Strangers to Shower Them With Compliments

Sick of all the hatred being spread online, Chinese internet users are flocking to groups on social media where they can pay to be given exaggerated compliments.

The latest craze among Chinese netizens has been taking place mainly on WeChat, the country’s largest messaging app, and QQ, which are both owned by internet giant Tencent.

CNBC spoke to participants and even got involved in one of the groups — known a “kuakuaqun,” Mandarin for “praising groups” — to find out how they operate.

Read more



Alex Jones was censored on multiple platforms all on the same day. Robert Barnes joins Dave Rubin to discuss the possibility that Big Tech colluded to take down Infowars.