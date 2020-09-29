Chinese State Media Argues World Has Been Deceived By 'American Values' Of Freedom And Democracy

In an openly tyrannical propaganda attempt, Chinese state media attempted to argue Monday that the world has rejected ‘American values’ of freedom and democracy because they don’t work any more.

Citing nothing more than a few polls out of context, and some leftist opinion columns, communist China’s state-run Global Times argued that the US and other western allies have handled the pandemic badly, and therefore people in those countries are abandoning the idea of freedom.

“Some American people have been proud to promote the American values of democracy and freedom to the world. But now, they find this does not work anymore because the world has changed,” the CCP run paper suggested.

“The so-called American values have deceived American people as well as the world. Now, the US’ values are much too vulnerable, and the country’s global leadership is declining,” it further claims.



Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how Communist China used propaganda to scare the rest of the world into a draconian lockdown for fear of infection from the genetically engineered novel coronavirus 2019.

The Communist propaganda piece then attempted to conflate ‘social division’ in the US with the ‘stagnation’ of freedom.

“At present, the US is unable to resolve its domestic problems including the raging epidemic, racial discrimination, social division and confrontation between political parties. Washington is trying to divert domestic resentment to the outside. This is a sign of the US’ stagnation and its further decline,” the piece states.

“The US used to be a model for many countries to follow. It was also a country that many students worldwide yearned for. But now, the most powerful country is fragile and chaotic, constantly disrupting social order. The Trump administration seems to be the biggest factor behind such changes,” the piece also claims.

While pointing the finger at Trump, the communist drivel also claimed that “another similar politician would assume high office sooner or later” and that the US cannot handle the glory of globalization.

“With globalization worsening various woes in American society, the U.S. will eventually take off its hypocritical moral mask and reveal its true nature,” the piece declares, adding that “The U.S. does not want to spend a relatively long time to adapt to globalization. It hopes to adopt direct and rampant measures to prevent other countries from making progress and taking the lead.”

In that chilling sentence alone, Chinese state media admits that the communist state has no morals, and postulates that eventually the US will adopt its model of open authoritarianism in order to remain the globe’s superior superpower.

