Chinese State Media Gloats About Trump Catching Coronavirus

The editor-in-chief of Chinese state media outlet the Global Times is gloating about how Trump catching coronavirus could ruin his re-election chances.

The Global Times is seen in the west as “part of the Chinese government’s propaganda apparatus” because it is under the umbrella of the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper.

“President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19,” tweeted the outlet’s editor-in-chief Hu Xijin.

“The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection.”

President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 2, 2020

In other words, one of the biggest mouthpieces of the Chinese Communist Party appears to be happy that Trump catching COVID could cost him the presidency.

As we previously highlighted, research shows that the Chinese government, via state media and social media bots, launched an aggressive propaganda campaign to exaggerate the severity of coronavirus in order to force the rest of the world into a draconian lockdown that would serve to benefit Beijing.

In celebrating Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Communist outlet is echoing the same sentiment expressed by segments of the media and leftists, whose immediate reaction to the news was exactly the same.

“It’s a gigantic deal that a virus that originated in China — and spread globally due to the Chinese Communist Party’s lies — has now infected the president of the United States,” tweeted Vince Coglianese. “China has imperiled the leader of the free world.”

It's a gigantic deal that a virus that originated in China — and spread globally due to the Chinese Communist Party's lies — has now infected the president of the United States. China has imperiled the leader of the free world. — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 2, 2020

