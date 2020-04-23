Chinese State Media Uses Tik-Tok Video of Trevor Noah For Coronavirus Propaganda

A Chinese state media outlet is using Tik-Tok videos of the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah to amplify Communist Party propaganda about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Chinese state propaganda is now making TikToks of Trevor Noah,” tweeted Jack Posobiec. “We are entering a whole new era of information warfare.”

The video was posted to Tik-Tok, a Chinese-owned app, by CGTN (China Global Television Network), a state-owned media group run by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China.

The clip features Noah explaining how, “The Chinese government has announced there has been so much improvement in Wuhan that the lockdown will be lifted there.”

Chinese state propaganda is now making TikToks of Trevor Noah We are entering a whole new era of information warfare pic.twitter.com/HjQQnoqwHA — Jack Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 23, 2020

Noah then jokes about the people of Wuhan “discriminating against us” by closing down their borders to “prevent the America virus from coming in.”

The quip is based on the media’s anger at President Trump for calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” (despite the fact that innumerable other viruses throughout history have been named after their place of origin).

Even liberal talk show host Bill Maher slammed the media’s indignation at Trump’s description on his show last week.

It seems that the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China and CGTN thought that Noah was a perfect mouthpiece through which to amplify their propaganda, which has been focused on denying culpability for coronavirus despite hefty evidence that Beijing covered up COVID-19’s severity and spread in its early days.

Meanwhile, Tik-Tok banned numerous ‘America First’ accounts today after leftist media hit pieces demanded their removal.

Apparently, videos showing underage girls shaking their asses to hip hop songs containing the n-word multiple times is fine, but expressing pro-America opinions isn’t.

