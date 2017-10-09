Chinese Woman Loses Sight In One Eye After Marathon Game Session On Mobile Phone

Image Credits: Helloolly/Pixabay.

A 21-year-old Chinese woman went blind in one eye after playing the popular video game Honour of Kings on her mobile phone non-stop for a whole day, local media reported.

The unnamed gaming addict suddenly lost sight in her right eye on Sunday evening, after she had been playing all day at her parents’ home in Dongguan, Guangdong province, news website Sun0769.com reported on Wednesday.

She was diagnosed on Wednesday morning with retinal artery occlusion in her right eye at a hospital in the city’s Nanchang district.

Her parents had previously taken her to several hospitals in the area but none of them could determine the cause.

