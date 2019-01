Workers from a Chinese company have been forced to crawl on the street after failing to reach their annual targets, sparking an outcry among web users.

The staff were on all fours as they made their way through the busy traffic of Tengzhou yesterday afternoon, according to local reports.



Report detailing how the resignation of a known ChiCom operative from the World Bank will escalate global tensions

Pedestrians of the city in eastern China were shocked by the scene as they stopped to watch the employees moving forward on their hands and knees, videos show.

Read more