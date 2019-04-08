Chinese Workers Forced to Wear GPS Bracelets to Monitor Productivity

Image Credits: Du Jianpo/Qianlong.com/VCG.

Officials in east China are forcing its street cleaners to wear GPS-tracking bracelets in order to monitor idle workers.

More than 500 sanitation workers in Nanjing, Jiangsu province have been required to wear the smart bracelets, which would track their location in real time and send out an audio alert if the wearer stopped moving for more than 20 minutes.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The sanitation company removed the alarm feature of the watch after the news last week sparked a public outcry over Big Brother-style surveillance, Chinese media reported.

