CHIPOTLE CAVES? Fired St. Paul Manager Says She's Been Offered Her Job Back [Update: Status Unclear]

On Sunday, Chipotle announced they’re “rethinking” their decision to fire one of their managers for asking a group of suspected dine and dashers to pay up front before preparing their meal.

Masud Ali, 21, shared video Friday on Twitter which went mega-viral of himself and his friends crying racism after being refused service at a Chipotle in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The manager, who goes by Dominique, was as nice as it gets but simply told them they had to pay up front as they allegedly were not able to pay just two days earlier.

https://twitter.com/Masudaliii/status/1063308017133854725

Ali’s Twitter history was filled with him and his friends bragging about doing dine and dashes in the past and he allegedly has a long criminal history.

His tweets suggest he pulled the same scam with Qdoba:

A person named “Masud Omar Ali” in St. Paul, Minnesota was booked for felony theft in 2015:

It’s not entirely clear yet whether those are the same two people, though the age matches up as well as the hair and eyebrows.

On Sunday, Dominique tweeted that Chipotle offered her her job back:

https://twitter.com/Dom3Marie/status/1064297506077593602

I can’t thank you enough for the kind words, positive vibes, prayers and warm thoughts. https://t.co/1r7H02LrhC — Dom (@Dom3Marie) November 18, 2018

The Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak suggested she contact a lawyer before accepting as other wrongfully fired managers have gotten huge payouts in the past:

Not suggesting a money grab. But theres also just the matter of what happens next time it becomes convenient for the CEO to throw his hard working employee under the bus for trying to prevent he and shareholders from losing money to fraud? How do you go back to normal after this? — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 19, 2018

While I too would normally be against such shakedowns, the reality is Chipotle said they knew all about Ali’s tweets before making the decision to fire her and effectively endorsed this witch hunt culture through their actions.

If you live by the sword, you die by the sword. Chipotle and every other megacorporation who goes along with these witch hunts should be made to face the consequences of their actions until such witch hunts are finally brought to an end.

UPDATE: Fox News is reporting Chipotle has walked back their statements but is still “investigating” and has yet to make a decision:

The restaurant chain Chipotle announced Saturday that it had terminated one of its managers for suggesting in a viral video that five black customers were planning to order food without paying — but on Sunday, the company acknowledged to Fox News that it was considering re-hiring the manager because her suspicions may have been well-founded. […]”Our actions were based on the facts known to us immediately after the incident, including video footage, social media posts and conversations with the customer, manager, and our employees,” Chipotle Chief Communications Officer Laurie Schalow told Fox News on Sunday. “We now have additional information which needs to be investigated further. We want to do the right thing, so after further investigation we will re-train and re-hire if the facts warrant it.” Despite reports on Twitter late Sunday that the manager had received her job back, Chipotle confirmed to Fox News that “nothing has changed from this morning. We are still investigating a few things.”

The manager has since deleted her tweet.