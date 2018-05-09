Chomsky claims GOP, Christianity trying to 'destroy the world'

Noam Chomsky told students at St. Olaf College on Friday that the Republican Party is engaged in a “unique insanity which is dedicated to destroying organized human life.”

This comment and more came in the context of Dr. Chomsky’s 90-minute talk, which was intended to serve as this year’s keynote event for the college’s Political Awareness Committee (PAC).

The survival of humanity was a theme throughout the lecture, which opened with a call to the young adults of today, which Chomsky calls the “Europe generation.”

Chomsky, a world-renowned New Left academic who is harshly critical of conservative public policy positions, asserted that this generation “is facing the most awesome question that has ever arisen in human history: the question is will organized human life survive.”

Nuclear war and global warming were the two forces outlined as the primary threats to humanity, but President Donald Trump and the conservative movement in general also came under fire throughout the speech for their stances on these two issues.

Chomsky said he wasn’t surprised with the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, asserting that “for well over a century American elections have been mainly bought, literally,” and that he thinks Trump received “huge media support,” but added that he is, however, unhappy with the current administration.

“Trump, declare victory [in North Korea] if you wanna prance around in public, but please go away and let us move towards peace, disarmament, and unification without disrupting the process,” the professor requested with regard to the ongoing tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Chomsky summarized his thoughts by characterizing North Korea as a nation seeking peace, speculating that “Trump will find it hard to threaten military action against a country that’s extending an olive branch.”

“It’s not just the current administration” that he disdains, however; Chomsky maintained that Republicans in general are “dramatically leading a race to destruction” as they support the use of fossil fuels.

During the 2016 primaries, for instance, Chomsky declared that “the entire leadership of the party was saying let’s quickly destroy ourselves,” citing candidates like Ohio Gov. John Kasich who supported coal energy, though he contended that “it’s gotten far more extreme since Trump took office.”

“By now, half of Republican voters deny that global warming is taking place at all, and only 30 percent think humans may be contributing,” he lamented. “I don’t think you can find anything like that among any significant part of the population anywhere in the world, and it should tell us something. One thing it should tell us is there’s a lot to do for those who hope that maybe organized human life will survive.”

During the question-and-answer portion of the event, Chomsky set his sights on Christianity in response to a question about whether Islamic radicalization is caused primarily by Islamic “ideas” or U.S. foreign policy.

After rejecting the notion of attributing a specific set of “ideas” to any one religion, including Islam, he suggested that a better focus would be Christianity, because “that’s something we can do [something] about.”

“People in high places now claim to be devout Christians, and on the basis of Christian ideals they’re saying let’s proceed to destroy the world,” Chomsky asserted, adding, “I don’t know anybody in the Islamic world that’s doing that.”

Campus Reform reached out to St. Olaf College for a statement regarding the ongoing trend on campus of the Political Awareness Committee hosting exclusively leftist speakers, but the college did not provide a response.