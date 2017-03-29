Chomsky: Trump May Stage False-Flag Terrorist Attack To 'Rally Support'

Comment by Alex Jones: “The real false flag is opening Europe up to Islamic invaders and then using that crisis to revoke the liberties and freedoms of the people in those nations who are fighting for their very survival. The real false flag is allowing thousands of unvetted Islamist “refugees” into the United States with the same aim – to merge the left with Islamofascism.”

Leftist professor Noam Chomsky has charged that it is possible President Trump will stage a terrorist attack in order to offset initial policy problems and quell opposition.

Speaking with left-wing website AlterNet, Chomsky suggested that Trump could organise a false-flag incident to rally supporters who are discovering that his “promises are built on sand”.

“We shouldn’t put aside the possibility that there would be some kind of staged or alleged terrorist act, which can change the country instantly.” Chomsky stated.

“In order to maintain his popularity, the Trump administration will have to try to find some means of rallying the support and changing the discourse from the policies that they are carrying out, which are basically a wrecking ball, to something else.” Chomsky said.

The professor also hinted that such a staged attack could be blamed on “vulnerable people” in order to bolster Trump policies.

“Maybe scapegoating, saying, ‘Well, I’m sorry, I can’t bring your jobs back because these bad people are preventing it.’ And the typical scapegoating goes to vulnerable people, immigrants, terrorists, Muslims and elitists, whoever it may be.” Chomsky added.

It isn’t clear why Chomsky believes terrorists should be viewed as “vulnerable”.

Chomsky said that Trump’s “rhetoric is about helping the working man and so on, but the [policy] proposals are savage and damaging”.

The liberal intellectual has previously spoken about the possibility of the September 11th attacks being a false flag operation, saying that while he acknowledges the full truth of the attacks has not been told, he does not believe they were staged by elements of the US government.

Revered on the left, Chomsky now seems to be keeping questionable company, given that an army of liberal moon-bats, in particular those following Hollywood actress Patricia Arquette, have recently suggested the very same thing, that Trump could stage attacks.

Arquette, an ardent anti-Trump voice on social media, recently suggested that Trump could stage an attack to distract from the stories of Russian collusion.

The response from her followers was to suggest that Trump may also implement martial law and even start a nuclear war in an attempt to distract his supporters from negative press.