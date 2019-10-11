Chris Cuomo Apologizes For ‘Mine, Too’ Comment After Harris Said Her Pronouns

CNN’s Chris Cuomo apologized Thursday evening after telling Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris his pronouns were also “she, her and hers” during Thursday evening’s LGBTQ town hall.

The 2020 presidential candidate walked onto the stage and greeted the crowd during the CNN event, telling everyone what her pronouns are. Cuomo quickly replied, saying, “She, her and hers? Mine, too.”

Following his portion of moderating the event, Cuomo tweeted to apologize for the quip, writing that he “should not have” made the comment. His “mine, too” response caused backlash and confusion over social media.

Harris replied, saying “alright” as she smiled.

Cuomo’s comment took place during the event where Democratic presidential candidates answered questions about their policies regarding the LGBTQ community.

