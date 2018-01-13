Chris Matthews Made Bill Cosby Pill Joke Before Interviewing Hillary Clinton

A newly surfaced video shows MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews joking about finding his “Bill Cosby pill” before interviewing 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The January 5, 2016 video was uncovered by New York Magazine’s The Cut and shows the “Hardball” host cracking jokes on set to staffers before Clinton arrives for an interview.

“Can I have some of the queen’s waters? Precious waters?” Matthews laughed, before adding, “Where’s that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me?”

Bill Cosby is accused of drugging and raping multiple women.

Matthews smiles and laughs at his own joke for several seconds. Tina Urbanski, who was just promoted to co-executive producer of the show, looks on in disbelief. Her mouth hangs open and she appears horrified by the comment.

