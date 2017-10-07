Chris Matthews: Republican Gun ‘Fanatics’ Believe Everyone Has a Right to Own Tanks

MSNBC host Chris Matthews on Thursday accused Republicans of being “fanatics” who support private ownership of tanks and bazookas.

“The Republican platform protects magazines. It protects AR-15s. It protects everything that is even discussed,” Matthews said on his show “Hardball.”

“They haven’t gotten to this bump [stock] thing yet, this thing that changes the gun into an automatic,” he said. “But they clearly—when they hear something’s coming their way, they put it in their platform and say, ‘Leave it alone.'”

“They are fanatics. The Republican Party, as a party, is a fanatic party on guns,” he added.

Read more