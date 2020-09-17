Chris Rock Blames Democrats For 'Letting The Pandemic Come In'

Hollywood Comedian Chris Rock squarely blamed Democrats for not being quick enough to quell the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year, arguing that the party was too obsessed with trying to impeach President Trump.

Rock made the comments in an interview with the New York Times, noting “It was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats.”

“Their thing was, ‘We’re going to get him impeached,’ which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old,” Rock stated.

“Did you ever see that movie The Last Emperor, where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China? There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, ‘OK, this is what we’re really going to do.’”

While clearly not defending Trump or the GOP, Rock has a point, given that Democrats such as Pelosi were actively encouraging people to attend gatherings and refusing to work with the White House on travel restrictions in February.



Elsewhere in the interview, Rock spoke out against the new trend of Hollywood, and the entertainment industry in general clamouring to erase from history anything that could potentially be deemed racist by anyone, noting that it’s odd the way they go to such lengths to show they’re against racism.

“Blackface ain’t cool, OK? That’s my quote. Blackface is bad. Who needs it? It’s so sad, we live in a world now where you have to say, I am so against cancer. “I just assumed you liked cancer.” No, no, no, I am so against it. You have to state so many obvious things you’re against.”

Rock also said noted during the interview that the Obama presidency shouldn’t be looked back on as progress for black Americans.

“Obama becoming the president, it’s progress for white people. It’s not progress for Black people,” Rock declared.

