Chris Rock: 'I Want to Live in a World Where An Equal Amount of White Kids Are Shot Every Month'

Comedian Chris Rock says in his new Netflix special “Tamborine” that he wants to live in a world with “with real equality,” which means having “an equal amount” of white kids “shot every month” as black kids.

“I wanna see white mothers on TV crying,” he says.

A clip of the show is currently going viral on Twitter:

Here’s some more from The Daily Wire: