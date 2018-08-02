Chris Rock Is Sick Of The ‘Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy’ Too

Chris Rock made it crystal clear on Wednesday that he’s also sick and tired of the “insufferable wokeness of comedy.”

“Seinfeld Is A Respite From The Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy. Thank God for Jerry,” the 53-year-old comedian tweeted to his millions of followers, along with a link to an article in The Federalist titled “Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians In Cars’ Is A Welcome Respite From The Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy.”

Seinfeld Is A Respite From The Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy https://t.co/w1Y5YtPdqw. Thank God for Jerry. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) August 1, 2018

In the piece, it’s noted that Seinfeld was recently criticized by Vulture for not “responding” to the current political climate and changing his popular series to “woke” politics.

The idea behind the show is the “Seinfeld” star calls up a fellow comedian, they go get coffee and talk about whatever strikes them as interesting.

Read more