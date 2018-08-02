Chris Rock Is Sick Of The ‘Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy’ Too

Chris Rock made it crystal clear on Wednesday that he’s also sick and tired of the “insufferable wokeness of comedy.”

“Seinfeld Is A Respite From The Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy. Thank God for Jerry,” the 53-year-old comedian tweeted to his millions of followers, along with a link to an article in The Federalist titled “Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians In Cars’ Is A Welcome Respite From The Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy.”

In the piece, it’s noted that Seinfeld was recently criticized by Vulture for not “responding” to the current political climate and changing his popular series to “woke” politics.

The idea behind the show is the “Seinfeld” star calls up a fellow comedian, they go get coffee and talk about whatever strikes them as interesting.

Read more


Related Articles

Amazon Employee Posts Videos Claiming She Lives in Warehouse Car Park after Workplace Injury

Amazon Employee Posts Videos Claiming She Lives in Warehouse Car Park after Workplace Injury

Hot News
Comments
Must See Video: President Trump Just Keeps Winning

Must See Video: President Trump Just Keeps Winning

Hot News
Comments

Madonna Suggests Donald Trump Motivated Her Move to Portugal

Hot News
Comments

Infowars Responds To Twitter’s Jack Dorsey On Censorship

Hot News
Comments

My Little Pony Animator Sent to Prison on Child Porn Charges

Hot News
Comments

Comments