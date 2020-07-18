Chris Wallace Insists Biden Didn’t Call For Defunding Police — Here’s The Clip Proving Him Wrong

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Fox News host Chris Wallace confronted President Trump during an interview to air Sunday, where he accused President Trump of lying about presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden wanting to defund the police.

During the “Fox News Sunday” interview, Trump explained that Biden’s platform has been adopted from the radical left, including defunding the police, citing the radical “unity” charter drafted by Biden and socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

“It’s gotten totally out of control and it’s really because they want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police,” Trump told Wallace.

Wallace interjected, “Sir, he does not.”

Wallace later appeared on Bill Hemmer Reports” on Friday to cover for Biden’s radical policies, saying that because defunding the police wasn’t specifically mentioned in the Biden/Bernie charter, he must not support defunding police.

“But he couldn’t find any indication – because there isn’t any – that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police,” the Fox News anchor said.

Though defunding the police wasn’t mentioned in the charter Trump referred to, Biden has openly stated in a recent interview that he would “redirect” police funding if he was elected.

Why is a news anchor for a “conservative” network running cover for Biden’s radical far-left policies?

Pretty soon Wallace will also claim that Biden never said the N-word on television!

This video is taken from a Congressional hearing when Joe Biden was a senator and followed by a collection of other racist remarks he has made on the 2020 campaign trail.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: BLM Activist Calls For 'Abolition of United States As We Know It'

Video: BLM Activist Calls For ‘Abolition of United States As We Know It’

U.S. News
Comments
Attorney Demanding Another Prosecution of Roger Stone Had Argued For Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein To Be Exonerated

Attorney Demanding Another Prosecution of Roger Stone Had Argued For Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein To Be Exonerated

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Hate Crime Hoaxer Bubba Wallace Booed at NASCAR Race, Cheered After Crash

U.S. News
comments

“Ask Prince Andrew About It”: Trump Warned Epstein’s Island Was “Absolute Cesspool” In 2015

U.S. News
comments

Leader of Radical Black-only Militia ‘Believes in Violence’ & Wants a Real-Life Wakanda For every Black Person in America

U.S. News
comments

Comments