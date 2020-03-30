Christian Charity Building Field Hospital In NYC's Central Park

Image Credits: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images.

New York City’s strained health system is about to get some help with the arrival of a Navy hospital ship to care for general patients and a new field hospital to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus.

The 68-bed field hospital is going up in the city’s iconic Central Park.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said it is expected to open Tuesday.

The U.S.-based Christian global relief group Samaritan’s Purse is behind the project.

The group says a team of doctors and nurses will deploy to the site and care for coronavirus patients from the Mount Sinai Health System.

It is already operating a similar facility in hard-hit northern Italy.

New York City has more than 33,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 800 deaths.


