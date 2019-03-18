Christian Living In A Muslim County '143 Times More Likely' to Be Killed By A Muslim Than Vice Versa

Paleoconservative writer Srdja Trifkovic criticized media coverage of the New Zealand Christchurch shooting on Friday and noted the massive disparity with how Christians are treated living in majority Muslim countries versus how Muslims are treated in majority Christian countries.

From Chronicles Magazine:

[T]here will be no attempt to place today’s killings “in perspective,” as is invariably the case after Muslim terrorists strike Western targets—in Nice, Paris, Berlin etc.—killing hundreds of people. That “perspective” should include the fact that some 30 million Muslims reside in the Western world today (many more on their own reckoning), which makes the probability of any one of them falling victim to a deplorable attack in any given year roughly one in ten million.

These odds may be higher than being eaten by a great white shark, but they compare rather favorably with the probability of a Frenchman being killed by a Muslim fanatic. Be patient, dear reader; let us recoup with precision, lest we be accused of inflammatory rhetoric:

7-9 January 2015: Charlie Hebdo attacks kill 22 people.

26 June 2015: In Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, a Muslim decapitated a Frenchman and rammed a van into cylinders at a gas factory trying to start an explosion.

13-14 November 2015: The horrendous Paris attacks killed 137 people in the single deadliest terrorist outrage in French history

13 June 2016: At Magnanville, a policeman and his wife were murdered by a jihadist.

14 July 2016: A truck was driven into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice. The driver, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, killed 86 people.

26 July 2016: In Normandy two jihadists attacked a church during mass, killing an 86-year-old priest.

1 October 2017: A Muslim stabbed to death two young women at a Marseille train station. Before he was shot dead he shouted Allahu Akbar.

23 March 2018: A Muslim stole a car in Carcassonne, killing the passenger, went to Trèbes, attacked a supermarket, killed three people and injured several others.

12 May 2018: A Chechen-born “Frenchman” stabbed to death one pedestrian and injured several others near the Garnier Opera in Paris.

11 December 2018: In Strasbourg a gunman opened fire just outside the Christmas Market, killing 5 and injuring 11.

That makes 261 dead and many more injured, in attacks by Muslims on non-Muslims, in less than four years, in only one country, France (pop. 66 million). With 66 dead a year on average, Frenchmen are exactly ten times more likely to be murdered by a Muslim than a Muslim being killed by a non-Muslim terrorist anywhere in the Western world.

The score is incomparably worse if we look at the situation of Christians in the Muslim world. It is the most egregious example of human right violations in today’s world: according to “Open Doors,” at least 4,305 Christians known by name were murdered by Muslims because of their faith in 2018. Aid to the Church in Need, in its latest “Religious Freedom Report,” warned that 300 million Christians, overwhelmingly in the majority-Muslim countries, were subjected to violence, making it “the most persecuted religion in the world.”

This makes the odds of a Christian in a majority-Muslim country being murdered by a Muslim—simply for being what he is—approximately one in 70,000. This means a Christian living in a majority Muslim country is 143 times more likely to be killed by a Muslim for being a Christian than a Muslim is likely to be killed by a non-Muslim in a Western country for being what he is.

These are some of the facts that need to be taken into account as we face today’s onslaught of massive Agitprop and self-hatred inducement from every screen and every printed page in every Western country. The victims and their families in New Zealand deserve sympathy. So do the victims of jihadism, which is the most murderous ideology in human history, incomparably more lethal than Bolshevism and National Socialism combined. That cannot and will not happen for as long as the people whose faces you’ll see on TV today, and their bosses, control the discourse.