Christians, Trump Supporters Depicted as ‘Trash’ in Fake NYC Sanitation Ads

A series of fake sanitation ads attacking Christians and Trump supporters as garbage have popped up on trash cans and train station posters in New York City with the caption “Keep NYC Trash Free.”

Most of the posters have been “taken down,” according to Fox News Insider, although some remain.

WOW: Hate ads are being ran in NYC that call for the removal of "trash" which depicts Christians and Trump supporters. This is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/9MpNviSXhC — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) October 26, 2018

One ad depicts a woman holding a Bible and wearing a red, pro-Trump Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat. The caption “Keep NYC Trash Free” appears above her head, insinuating that Christians and people who support President Donald Trump are “trash.”

