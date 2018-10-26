Christians, Trump Supporters Depicted as ‘Trash’ in Fake NYC Sanitation Ads

A series of fake sanitation ads attacking Christians and Trump supporters as garbage have popped up on trash cans and train station posters in New York City with the caption “Keep NYC Trash Free.”

Most of the posters have been “taken down,” according to Fox News Insider, although some remain.

One ad depicts a woman holding a Bible and wearing a red, pro-Trump Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat. The caption “Keep NYC Trash Free” appears above her head, insinuating that Christians and people who support President Donald Trump are “trash.”

