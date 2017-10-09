Christopher Columbus Statue Covered On LA’s First Indigenous Peoples Day

A statue of Christopher Columbus was covered up Monday just as the first Indigenous Peoples Day in Los Angeles got underway.

That statue is located in downtown Los Angeles’ Grand Park, in front of an entrance to the Stanley Mosk Courthouse off Hill Street. A white paper cover now covers the sculpture of Christopher Columbus and the block it stands on, and the entire display is now surrounded by a chain-link fence.

City officials did not say they were going to cover up the statue, but Christopher Columbus monuments in other cities like New York have been defaced.

The Los Angeles City Council voted in August to rename Columbus Day – a federal holiday for more than 80 years – to Indigenous Peoples Day, but it has until 2019 to officially create the new holiday while it drafts and creates a new ordinance.

