Christopher Steele Fears Deposition Will Put Dossier Sources At Risk

Former British spy Christopher Steele is resisting efforts to face a deposition in a lawsuit over his infamous dossier.

Steele’s lawyers argued in a court in London that a deposition would put the former spy’s dossier sources at risk as well as endanger U.K. national security interests.

Aleksej Gubarev, a Russian businessman identified in the dossier, is seeking Steele’s deposition as part of a lawsuit against BuzzFeed News, which published the unverified document on Jan. 10, 2017.

The dossier alleges, among other things, that Gubarev used his tech companies to hack into Democrats’ email systems. He is also suing Steele in London, where the ex-MI6 agent is based.

Gubarev’s U.S. attorneys are asking to depose Steele for seven hours in order to find out whether he vetted his sources and the information in the dossier.

