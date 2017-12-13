Chuck Schumer Wants GOP to Delay Tax Vote Until Doug Jones is Seated

Chuck Schumer is pushing for Republicans to pump the brakes on their tax plan.

The Senate minority leader from New York called Wednesday for the GOP to wait to hold a vote on its tax overhaul until projected Alabama Senate election winner Doug Jones takes office. Jones is set to become the first Democrat to win an Alabama Senate election in 25 years, claiming the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to NBC News.

“Today, we Senate Democrats are calling on Mitch McConnell to hit pause on his tax bill and not hold a final vote until Doug Jones is sworn into the Senate,” Schumer told reporters. “Doug Jones will be the duly elected senator from the state of Alabama. The governor didn’t appoint him, he won an election.”

“It would be wrong for Senate Republicans to jam through this tax bill without giving the newly elected senator from Alabama the opportunity to cast his vote,” he added.

