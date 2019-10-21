Chuck Schumer Warns Intel Chiefs Trump May Expose Ukraine 'Whistleblower'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned top intelligence community officials that President Trump could expose a so-called whistleblower cooperating in the House impeachment inquiry.

In the letter sent Monday to acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, Schumer demanded to know what “specific steps” they would take should Trump somehow reveal the identity of the Ukraine “whistleblower.”

“In light of the President’s ill-advised statements, his lack of respect for the rule of law and his well-documented habit of condoning violence by his supporters, I am concerned that he may disclose the whistleblower’s identity or cause it to be disclosed by others in the administration,” Schumer wrote.

“If that were to happen, it will be your responsibility to take immediate action to protect the whistleblower from both workplace reprisal and threats to his or her personal safety.”

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) claimed earlier this month that the “whistleblower” may not have to testify before Congress just days after it was revealed that he knew of the whistleblower long before their complaint was filed.

During a White House conference Monday, Trump noted the “discredited informant” was swept under the rug by Schiff after declassifying the transcript of his July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“What happened to the whistleblower? They’re gone, because they’ve been discredited. What happened to the informant?” Trump told reporters. “The whistleblower gave a false account.”

Trump accused Democrats of fighting dirty over impeachment, calling them “vicious”. He also questioned the need to protect the whistleblower, who he says gave a “totally false account”. pic.twitter.com/UYlZK6bmqo — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) October 21, 2019

“Do we have to protect somebody who gave a totally false account of my conversation? I don’t know. You tell me,” he added.

Read Schumer’s full letter below:

