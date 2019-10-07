Chuck Todd Flips Out On GOP Senator: 'Do You Not Trust The FBI? You Don't Trust The CIA?'

How could anyone not trust the CIA after the “Iraq has WMDs” hoax and the FBI after the Russiagate hoax?!

From Fox News:

The questionable actions of former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former CIA director John Brennan have made it impossible for Americans to trust the country’s intelligence apparatuses and created a sense of extreme skepticism, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said during an interview that aired Sunday. Johnson appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” and got into a heated debate with host Chuck Todd over House Democrats’ impeachment efforts and various intelligence community abuses. The GOP senator said there still were unanswered questions when asked if he thought Russia interfered in the 2016 election. “They absolutely did,” Johnson replied. “I don’t know to what extent the Ukrainians did. I don’t know to what extent the DNC [Democratic National Committee] and the Hillary Clinton campaign were involved in… juicing up the Ukrainian involvement, as well. There are a lot of unanswered questions… Chuck, I just want the truth. The American people want the truth.” “Do you not trust the FBI — you don’t trust the CIA?” Todd shot back. “No, no, I don’t,” Johnson stated. “Absolutely not. After [former FBI Agent] Peter Strzok and [attorney] Lisa Page? After James Comey, John Brennan, no, I don’t trust any of these guys in the Obama administration.”

That’s being reported as a “gotcha.”

Mr. News Man got Johnson to admit he doesn’t trust the CIA and FBI, so now the CIA and FBI can take revenge on him the same as they took revenge on Trump for slighting them.

Trump weighed in on the interview on Twitter:

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press” had a total meltdown in his interview with highly reaspected Senator @RonJohnsonWI. Seems that a not very bright Chuck just wasn’t getting the answers he was looking for in order to make me look as bad as possible. I did NOTHING wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

Todd’s interview with Brennan was actually even more embarrassing:

Chuck Todd lamenting with John Brennan, who accused the president of treason for two years, that Brennan has been “character assassinated” is friggin mindblowing pic.twitter.com/So1WyWI0I7 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 7, 2019