Chuck Todd Gaslights America With Coronavirus Propaganda

Chuck Todd and the rest of the propaganda goon machine are gaslighting America by claiming they didn’t push a manufactured narrative claiming the Trump Administration is calling the Coronavirus outbreak a hoax.

Chuck Todd, in a fit of hypocritical outrage, went as far as to confront Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the effort to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Todd insisted no one in the mainstream media created anything resembling what the Trump administration claims.

Of course, as usual, Chuck Todd neglected to check the facts.

