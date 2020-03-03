Chuck Todd Gaslights America With Coronavirus Propaganda

Chuck Todd and the rest of the propaganda goon machine are gaslighting America by claiming they didn’t push a manufactured narrative claiming the Trump Administration is calling the Coronavirus outbreak a hoax.

Chuck Todd, in a fit of hypocritical outrage, went as far as to confront Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the effort to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Todd insisted no one in the mainstream media created anything resembling what the Trump administration claims.

Of course, as usual, Chuck Todd neglected to check the facts.

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

James Comey Endorses Joe Biden -- Campaign Immediately Rejects It!

James Comey Endorses Joe Biden — Campaign Immediately Rejects It!

U.S. News
Comments
Waitress Attempts to Boot Milo From Restaurant, Ends Up Getting Fired

Waitress Attempts to Boot Milo From Restaurant, Ends Up Getting Fired

U.S. News
Comments

Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chair To ‘Go To Hell’ For Calling Out DNC’s War With Bernie Sanders

U.S. News
comments

Democrat Councilwoman Shows Support For Leftists Wanting To Intentionally Spread Coronavirus To Trump Supporters

U.S. News
comments

School in Brooklyn Hands Out “Drag Queen in Training” Stickers to 4-Year-Olds

U.S. News
comments

Comments