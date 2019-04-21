Chuck Todd Grills Nadler: Why Haven't Dems Started Trump Impeachment?

The left and the media are wondering why Democrats haven’t already started impeachment proceedings against President Trump, evidenced by NBC host Chuck Todd’s grilling of House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (N.J.).

“Some might ask: why haven’t you opened an impeachment inquiry, or in fairness, is that what you’re doing right now?” Todd asked Nadler Sunday on Meet The Press.

“I don’t think we’re doing that, we may get to that, we may not,” Nadler said, adding the Democrats had to “go through all the evidence.”

Todd asked if politics was the reason for the Democrats’ apprehension to put forward articles of impeachment, before asking an extremely political question.

“Do you believe this [results of Mueller’s report] is impeachable?” he asked.

Nadler hesitated a few seconds before responding, “Yes, I do.”

The Democratic party is actually the party of the globalists and has promoted violence and censorship against conservatives and patriots. Alex explains that now is the time to investigate those deep state actors that use the Democrats to gain power.