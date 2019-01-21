Church Kicks Out Pro-Lifers, Opens Doors to Planned Parenthood During Women's March

Rev. Mark Eldred of Old Stone welcomed attendees of the Women’s March with open arms but was incensed by pro-life activists that questioned the Church’s motives.

Eldred kicked out the pro-lifers and eerily told reporter Kaitlin Bennett that he was okay with his church being an arm in their propaganda to kill babies.

If America’s churches aren’t going to stand up for the unborn, who will?

In the video below, Bennett spreads some facts that make Women’s March attendees uncomfortable.



Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:

