Church of England Now Offers Baptism-Style Ceremony for Transgenders

Proving that it is constantly transforming with the times, the Church of England has announced it will now offer baptism-style ceremonies for transgender persons, people who deny their biological sex — e.g., a man who claims he is a woman — and want to be “re-baptized” in their new sexual identity and new name.

The Scripture teaches that God made us in His image, male and female, but the Church of England believes it can do better.

The decision to offer the new “Affirmation of Baptismal Faith” was decided by the House of Bishops in England on Monday, Dec. 3. The ceremony is not a second baptism with water and the invocation of the Holy Spirit. But in the ceremony, “the minister lays their hands on the candidate or candidates, addresses them by name, and prays for them,” reported The Telegraph.

The Affirmation of Baptismal Faith enables people to “renew the commitments made in baptism and in a public setting and provides space for those who have undergone a major transition to re-dedicate their life to Jesus Christ,” according to the bishops.

Guidance for the Affirmation states, “For a trans person to be addressed liturgically by the minister for the first time by their chosen name may be a powerful moment in the service.”

