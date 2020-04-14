Church of England Sent Millions in Valuables to the Tower of London over Coronavirus Looting Fears

The Church of England has moved millions of pounds worth of valuables to the Tower of London in order to protect them should mass looting in London occur during the coronavirus lockdown.

Over the past few weeks, some 400 churches across London have secretly moved items referred to as the ‘church plate’ to the Tower of London and other secure locations. The items moved to the Tower include paintings, art, artefacts, and “rare and unusual” silver.

Churches throughout the country have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting officials to move the valuables to “ensure their safety, away from our churches, while church buildings remain closed”.



“The focus of the operation has about preserving and protecting heritage, as London’s priests and churches act as stewards of so much of the capital’s rich history,” a Diocese of London spokesman told The Telegraph.

“Not all of the items could be fully valued, because some are so rare and unusual. Even London’s priests do not know the exact locations where items from their churches are being housed for safe-keeping. The authorities, included the police, were informed about the operation and the Diocese ensured that the current social-distancing measures were maintained,” the spokesman added.

