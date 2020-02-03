Church of Sweden Launches Migration Activist Network for 'Influence Work' Across Europe

While the Church of Sweden is putting a greater emphasis on efforts abroad, its domestic stance gets weaker by the year. Its membership dropped from 95 percent of the Swedish population in 1972 to 57 percent in 2018.

Archbishop of Sweden Antje Jackelén has officially launched a European asylum activist network A World of Neighbours, aimed at promoting migration, integration, and sustainability.

The organisation described as “for and with people on the move” was presented during a three-day conference held in the city of Malmö, where 70 “hand-picked” Europeans from 15 countries with experience in all aspects of immigration, including migrants themselves, participated. Among the guests, there were representatives of other religions, scientists, and politicians.

“Now we are in the process of orienting ourselves towards the future”, Antje Jackelén proclaimed to national broadcaster SVT. “This is an important vision for us as human beings. If we don’t live in a world where we have some confidence, we become a world of enemies”, she said.

A World of Neighbours is described as “interreligious European network”. Jackelén described the movement’s mission as “practical work, influence work, and weaving threads between different community actors”.

​“Eighty percent of the Church of Sweden’s churches worked with refugees in 2015 and 2016, and we want to use that experience”, Jackelén said.



A scientific report from the Kusuma School of Biological Sciences in New Delhi reveals that elements of the Coronavirus are man-made.

