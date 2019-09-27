Church of Sweden to Ring Bells in Celebration of Greta Thunberg

The Church of Sweden will ring its bells across the city of Malmö in support of Greta Thunberg and her climate strike.

The action is to support the ‘Fridays for the Future’ climate movement, where thousands of children will walk out of school to demand environmental action from governments.

“In conjunction with the Global Climate Strike, the church bells ring and we gather for a prayer for the future of the Earth. We pray because we believe that man is responsible for managing and nurturing God’s Creation, so that children are given the opportunity for a future. We pray because we know that climate change affects the most vulnerable – the poor, children and women. We pray because we believe in man’s ability to change,” the Church of Sweden Malmö said on its website.

Last year, the Church of Sweden prompted controversy by proclaiming Greta to be “Jesus’s Successor.”

But according to global warming alarmists, their movement isn’t similar to a religious cult at all.

OK, then.

