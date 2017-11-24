Church of Sweden Worships "Gender Neutral" God

Contradicting Jesus Christ, the Church of Sweden is now encouraging clerics to use “gender neutral” pronouns when referring to God instead of “Lord” or “He.”

The largest church in the country says it wants to be more “inclusive,” a countrywide trend that began when Swedes started appeasing Muslim migrants.

The guidelines appear in the church’s new handbook on how to conduct worships service.

“Of course, the traditional expressions of Christian faith remain in the new worship book, however, some gender-neutral ways of addressing God have been added in some prayers,” said church official Sofija Pedersen Videke, with emphasis added. “As in Hebrew, the Holy Spirit is now grammatically female also in the Swedish Worship Book, following our Bible translation from year 2000.”

“For example, in the introduction of the worship, there are three different options. Two of them contain the traditional ‘In the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit’, using ‘Spirit’ in its female form. The third alternative is ‘In the name of the Triune God’.”

Critics say the guidelines contradict both the Holy Bible and the Holy Trinity, the latter which refers to God as “the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

“So Jesus said, ‘When you lift up the Son of Man, then you will know that I am He, and I do nothing on My own initiative, but I speak these things as the Father taught Me,’” reads John 8:28 (NASB).

Of course, there’s no coincidence the Church of Sweden’s shift away from traditional Christianity coincides with the rise of Islam in the Scandinavian country.

As we reported, one of the church’s bishops, Eva Brunne, was spearheading the campaign to remove Christian crosses to make newly-arrived Muslims feel at home in Sweden, which now has the highest incidence of reported rapes in Europe and one of the highest in the world.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News