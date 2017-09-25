Church Shooting Spree Stopped By Usher With Gun

One woman was killed and eight people, including the 25-year-old gunman from Sudan, were injured in what officials are calling a “mass casualty” incident at a church in Antioch, Tennessee, Sunday morning.

Nashville Police have identified the suspect in the mass shooting at the Church of Christ as Emanuel Kidega Samson.

Samson is being charged with murder and multiple counts of attempted murder in the attack that killed one and left at least seven other people injured at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, just south of Nashville.

