Church Shooting: Two Dead, One Victim in Critical Condition Outside Fort Worth, Texas

Two people are dead and another victim is in critical condition after a man opened fire at a church in White Settlement, Texas.

Emergency services were dispatched to the Church of Christ on Sunday morning around 10am after receiving a call about a shooting and gunshot wounds.

NEW: Scene outside of West Freeway Church of Christ where at least three people have reportedly been shot, two dead (including the shooter). Law enforcement is requesting media stay back from the scene. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/a00dn89Fe3 — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) December 29, 2019

Local media say the shooter opened fire during communion and another member of congregation shot the suspect. The livestream of the service, which is currently unavailable, showed people ducking for cover behind pews.

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” witness Isabel Arreola was quoted by CBS 11 News.

NEW: Video shows man opening fire at Texas church before he is shot by a security guard; 2 dead, 1 critical (blurred to hide victims, viewer discretion is advised) pic.twitter.com/hulXR7MYIy — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2019

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died on the way to the hospital. The third victim is in critical condition, according to ambulance services.

