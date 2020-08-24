Church That Celebrated ‘Black Lives Matter’ Burns in Kenosha

After a night of rioting and looting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, one of the buildings to catch fire was a community church which displayed a marquee outside the building celebrating ‘Black Lives Matter’.

Oh, the irony.

Kenosha was hit by violent unrest after a video emerged showing a police officer firing several shots at close range into an African-American man’s back.

Jacob Blake is currently in serious condition at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee as of early Monday morning.

The fact that Blake had walked away from police and attempted to reach inside his vehicle before he was shot didn’t seem to matter to BLM protesters, who almost immediately gathered at the scene of the shooting.

A state of emergency was declared after an officer was knocked out with a brick, stores were looted and numerous fires were started by the rioters who subsequently attacked a courthouse.

Outbreak of anti-police violence in Kenosha, Wisc. after a police-involved shooting of a black male. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Vf5efM5qIR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

Despite displaying a message outside that celebrated ‘Black Lives Matter’, the local community church was either set on fire or caught fire as a result of arsonists targeting nearby buildings and vehicles.

Note the sign. Kenosha burns. pic.twitter.com/9IYPewPOFI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020

“A little after 3 a.m., the fire had spread to the Bradford Community Church, the marquee of which had read Black Lives Matter before being incinerated,” reports the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

“The men livestreaming attempted to alert anyone inside the building but received no response, then tried to smother some of the flames using shoves while flagging down a lone fire truck that had arrived near the car dealership.”

Another clip from last night also shows a BLM protester carrying a rifle as rioters block a sheriff’s vehicle before being tear gassed.

This is insane. BLM rioters armed with semi-auto rifles have shut down the street in #Kenosha and ordered a Sheriff’s vehicle to stop. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cDhmOBG1p9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

The media is reporting the evening’s unrest as a “protest” and is likely to fan the flames even more by pushing the narrative that Blake was unjustly shot despite the video showing him potentially reaching for a gun after he was confronted by officers.

Cops tried to arrest Jacob Blake who had a warrant and previous convictions for violent crime. They tried to use a taser. Blake, with guns pointed at him, kept walking to his car and reached inside. Then he was shot. That’s all we know at this point. pic.twitter.com/14yF3smpP1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 24, 2020

Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisc., has a history of assaulting police. He also has past charges for domestic abuse & a sex crime. There's a warrent for his arrest. BLM rioters are currently destroying the city to avenge the shooting. https://t.co/BErLeJdPwj pic.twitter.com/JhHcbis5kf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

#JacobBlake had an outstanding felony warrant and a history of violence. A warrant is the court saying “bring him in now, no exceptions.” Cops had zero discretion. Blake resisted then lunged under his driver side seat. This is as justifiable as a police shooting gets. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 24, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!