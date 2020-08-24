Church That Celebrated ‘Black Lives Matter’ Burns in Kenosha

Image Credits: Video Screenshot.

After a night of rioting and looting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, one of the buildings to catch fire was a community church which displayed a marquee outside the building celebrating ‘Black Lives Matter’.

Oh, the irony.

Kenosha was hit by violent unrest after a video emerged showing a police officer firing several shots at close range into an African-American man’s back.

Jacob Blake is currently in serious condition at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee as of early Monday morning.

The fact that Blake had walked away from police and attempted to reach inside his vehicle before he was shot didn’t seem to matter to BLM protesters, who almost immediately gathered at the scene of the shooting.

A state of emergency was declared after an officer was knocked out with a brick, stores were looted and numerous fires were started by the rioters who subsequently attacked a courthouse.

Despite displaying a message outside that celebrated ‘Black Lives Matter’, the local community church was either set on fire or caught fire as a result of arsonists targeting nearby buildings and vehicles.

“A little after 3 a.m., the fire had spread to the Bradford Community Church, the marquee of which had read Black Lives Matter before being incinerated,” reports the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

“The men livestreaming attempted to alert anyone inside the building but received no response, then tried to smother some of the flames using shoves while flagging down a lone fire truck that had arrived near the car dealership.”

Another clip from last night also shows a BLM protester carrying a rifle as rioters block a sheriff’s vehicle before being tear gassed.

The media is reporting the evening’s unrest as a “protest” and is likely to fan the flames even more by pushing the narrative that Blake was unjustly shot despite the video showing him potentially reaching for a gun after he was confronted by officers.

