CIA Analyst: Trump’s Time To Stop Coup Running Out

America’s intelligence agencies have been exposed for attempting a coup to remove President Trump.

Former C.I.A. analyst Larry C. Johnson joins Alex to explain that now is the time for President Trump to take action against the Deep State before it’s too late.

Also, Johnson reveals Deep State actors have used the MSM to spread a false narrative about Trump in hopes that a civil war would break out in America.

Learn more about the nefarious tactics meant to start violence in hopes they can stop Trump and regain power.


