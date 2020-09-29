CIA Asked FBI To Investigate If Hillary Clinton Approved Plot To Create Russia Hoax Against Trump

The CIA asked the FBI in 2016 to investigate whether Hillary Clinton had approved a plot to distract from her email crimes by “stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services,” according to newly declassified information.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday explaining that the CIA’s referral had been given to top FBI leadership, including former Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok.

The CIA had, ironically, learned of the allegations from Russian intelligence claiming Clinton “had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

“In late July 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee,” Ratcliffe wrote to committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

“The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.”

Amazingly, former CIA Director John Brennan even briefed former President Obama and other “top national security officials” of Clinton’s approval of a “proposal” to “vilify Donald Trump” with the fake Russia collusion narrative.

“According to his handwritten notes, former Central Intelligence Agency Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the ‘alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.'”

At that point, U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to Comey and Strzok regarding “U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.”

It’s currently unknown whether the FBI followed up on the CIA’s disturbing allegations.

Sen. Graham (R-S.C.) wondered whether the FBI ever investigated the CIA’s bombshell allegations, and if they didn’t, why not, given the over-the-top level of investigative rigor they gave to Donald Trump based on no real evidence.

“Whether these allegations are accurate is not the question. The question is did the FBI investigate the allegations against Clinton like they did Trump? If not, why not? If so, what was the scope of the investigation? If none, why was that?” Graham said.

Graham added that Comey, who is scheduled to appear before the committee on Wednesday, will have a lot to answer for.

Read Ratcliffe’s letter to Congress below:

