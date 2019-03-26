CIA BRENNAN: ‘I suspected there was more than there actually was’

Former CIA Director John Brennan — like many progressives — had hoped Special Counsel Robert Muller would find President Trump and his campaign had colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election.

Alas, the man who was tasked with heading up America’s intelligence capabilities by President Obama turned out to be flat out wrong. And instead of waiting for the evidence, Brennan had no qualms about trying and convicting Trump in the court of public opinion on cable news programs.

Brennan was forced to eat crow on MSNBC this morning:

Brennan on MSNBC: Well, I don't know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was. I am relieved that it's been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election. pic.twitter.com/V2D7Cg9KsV — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱 (@PolishPatriotTM) March 25, 2019

When asked if he was the victim of “bad information,” Brennan said, “Well, I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was. I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election.”

He went on to say he was “not all that surprised that the high bar of criminal conspiracy was not met.”



During a speech earlier this month, Brennan went after Trump.

AZ Central reports:

In July, Brennan castigated Trump for a widely condemned joint appearance with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland in which Trump suggested he found Putin more credible than the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors’,” Brennan tweeted, using language associated with impeachment. “It was nothing short of ‘treasonous’. Not only were Trump’s comments ‘imbecilic’, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

Ten days later, Trump rescinded Brennan’s security clearance, citing Brennan’s “increasingly frenzied commentary.”

Brennan vowed he would not relent in his criticism, and that continued this week with the hearing on Capitol Hill featuring Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“Committee Republicans are making no effort to find truth. They are failing their Constitutional responsibilities by covering up the corruption of a sitting President. What is happening to the soul & integrity of the once storied Republican Party?” Brennan tweeted.

Brennan told an Arizona audience, “Some of you may have noticed that I did not ride off silently into the sunset. … Sometimes my Irishness gets the better of me. I feel compelled to speak out and I will continue to speak out.”