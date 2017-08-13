CIA chief: Not surprising if North Korea tests missile again

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The top U.S. intelligence official said on Sunday he would not be surprised if North Korea tested another missile, given that it had two tests in July, amid rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

President Donald Trump has offered fiery warnings for North Korea, saying that the U.S. military was “locked and loaded”. North Korean officials in turn have accused the U.S. leader of driving the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

“I am quite confident that (North Korean leader Kim Jong Un) will continue to try to develop his missile program, so it wouldn’t surprise me if there was another missile test,” U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday”.

“He conducted two in July, so it wouldn’t surprise me if there was another missile test.”

