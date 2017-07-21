CIA Director Pompeo Slams NY Times for Outing Covert Officer

Image Credits: Sam Chills / Flickr.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo blasted The New York Times Thursday for publishing the name of the undercover officer in charge of the agency’s Iran operations.

During a question-and-answer session at the Aspen Security Forum, an annual gathering of intelligence and national security officials and experts, Pompeo said the decision to publish the operative’s name was “unconscionable.” The audience applauded his statement after a brief period of silence.

The operative’s name, which Fox News is withholding, was published in a June 2 story. The Times said it was publishing the name because the officer had previously been identified in other news reports and because the operative is “leading an important new administration initiative against Iran.”

The Times story cited “current and former intelligence officials,” who the report said spoke on condition of anonymity because the officer was undercover.

