CIA Director: Trump Understands Briefings Better Than 25-Year Intel Vets

President Donald Trump may not have spent his whole life in government or near national intelligence agencies, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t picked up in a hurry, according to CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

During a question-and-answer session at an appearance with the American Enterprise Institute Tuesday, Pompeo said that Trump understood intelligence briefings better than some lifelong intelligence veterans.

“I have seen 25-year intelligence professionals receive briefings. I would tell you that President Trump is the kind of recipient of our information at the same level that they are,” Pompeo told host Marc A. Theissen.

