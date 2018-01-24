CIA Director: U.S. Ability to Block Shipments Into North Korea is Inadequate

The CIA believes its capacity to block international shipments into North Korea is inadequate amid U.S. efforts to choke off revenue to Pyongyang’s military programs, the agency’s director Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

“We’re not quite where we need to be,” Pompeo said at an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C.

“Our mission is not complete, but we have officers all around the world working diligently to make sure that we do everything we can to support the U.S. pressure campaign and to tighten sanctions in such a way that we have the opportunity to prevail and to achieve the president’s mission, which is denuclearization of the peninsula.”

Pompeo’s remarks came four days after the Wall Street Journal revealed that U.S. intelligence officials had gathered evidence of at least six Chinese ships entering ports in North Korea and transporting illicit cargo to Russia and Vietnam in violation of United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang.

