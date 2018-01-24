CIA Director: U.S. Ability to Block Shipments Into North Korea is Inadequate

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

The CIA believes its capacity to block international shipments into North Korea is inadequate amid U.S. efforts to choke off revenue to Pyongyang’s military programs, the agency’s director Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

“We’re not quite where we need to be,” Pompeo said at an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C.

“Our mission is not complete, but we have officers all around the world working diligently to make sure that we do everything we can to support the U.S. pressure campaign and to tighten sanctions in such a way that we have the opportunity to prevail and to achieve the president’s mission, which is denuclearization of the peninsula.”

Pompeo’s remarks came four days after the Wall Street Journal revealed that U.S. intelligence officials had gathered evidence of at least six Chinese ships entering ports in North Korea and transporting illicit cargo to Russia and Vietnam in violation of United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang.

Read more


Related Articles

China Developing Advanced Aircraft Capable Of Detecting Stealth Planes, Including F-35, F-22

China Developing Advanced Aircraft Capable Of Detecting Stealth Planes, Including F-35, F-22

World at War
Comments
Pentagon Denies Chinese Warship Drove U.S. Destroyer From S. China Sea

Pentagon Denies Chinese Warship Drove U.S. Destroyer From S. China Sea

World at War
Comments

Trump to Speak With Erdogan as Turkey Attacks Kurds in Syria

World at War
Comments

Turkey Assaults Kurdish Militia in Syria

World at War
Comments

US Citizens Among Fatalities in Kabul Hotel Attack

World at War
Comments

Comments