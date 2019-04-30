CIA Experts Warn Deep State Still Planning Violent Overthrow of Trump

Image Credits: Pixabay.

On this Tuesday transmission of The Alex Jones Show, we’ll cover the ongoing globalist plot to remove Trump from office and much more.

Joining today’s show is ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson sharing exclusive details on the Deep State’s coup attempt and the world’s hottest events.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro, and now heavy gunfire is being exchanged in the region as Maduro claims he has “total loyalty” of his military leaders while Guaido is calling the maneuver the “final phase of Operation Liberty.”

Meanwhile, Dems are continuing to issue more subpoenas targeting Trump over his financial history.


