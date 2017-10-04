CIA Official: Kim Jong Un Is 'Not Crazy,' But 'Very Rational'

Image Credits: STR/AFP/Getty Images.

In contrast to President Trump’s assertion that Kim Jong-un is a “madman,” an influential CIA official said Wednesday that the North Korean dictator is actually a “very rational actor” who doesn’t want a war with the United States.

“The last person who wants conflict on the [Korean Peninsula] is Kim Jong-un,” said Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA’s Korea Mission Center — a special outfit the agency created in May to address the increased nuclear and ballistic missile threat from Pyongyang.

In rare public remarks, Mr. Lee said the 35-year-old North Korean dictator “wants what all authoritarian rulers want … to rule for a very long time and die peacefully in his own bed.”

